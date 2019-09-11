Apple iPhone 11 Launched at $699, 11 Pro at $999, New iPad, Apple Watch, Slofies and More
News18.com | September 11, 2019, 12:23 AM IST
Apple has officially announced the new iPhone 11 which comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps. The company claims that the new chip offers the most powerful CPU and GPU combination offering the best of performance. There is also the iPhone Pro, coming in two sizes with a triple camera system. The new iPhone Pro comes with a triple camera offering a regular, telephoto and ultrawide angle lenses.
The new iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of $699. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available from $999 and $1099 respectively.
Sep 11, 2019 12:16 am (IST)
Sep 11, 2019 12:16 am (IST)

And with that, it's a wrap from Apple's big hardware splash of 2019.
Sep 11, 2019 12:14 am (IST)
Big surprise: There were NO "one more thing" announcements this time. We're all still holding back, expecting some surprise at least. But then, the new iPad did come as a surprise.
Sep 11, 2019 12:13 am (IST)
Quick recap: New, 7th generation Apple iPad at $329, 5th generation Apple Watch at $399, iPhone 11 at $699, 11 Pro at $999 and 11 Pro Max at $1,099. All India prices are awaited. As for services, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ both begin at $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month in India, which is a pretty strong pricing.
Sep 11, 2019 12:11 am (IST)
I think I really like the green finish on the iPhone 11 Pro. It's... very nicely green.
Sep 11, 2019 12:10 am (IST)
As we await India prices, there is a point to ponder on — after years of bearing the responsibility of pushing the envelope on smartphone pricing, the iPhone 11 lineup can no longer be called out for that. In fact, does $1,000 for an ultra-premium, metal and glass-bathed flagship phone even sound exorbitant any more? It doesn't to us.
Sep 11, 2019 12:08 am (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. All iPhones go on preorder today itself.
Sep 11, 2019 12:06 am (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro is betting big on its cameras. This is a clear sign of intent from Apple, as the battle for smartphone photography heats up further.
Sep 11, 2019 12:01 am (IST)
Also, big shoutout for not joining the pixel binning bandwagon!
Sep 11, 2019 12:00 am (IST)
It will be interesting to know what sensor models has Apple used in the iPhone 11 Pro, and the respective autofocus technologies in use.
Sep 10, 2019 11:59 pm (IST)
Apple is evidently betting big on its cameras, in order to claim the throne back from the Google Pixel in the smartphone photography space.
Sep 10, 2019 11:58 pm (IST)
Apple acknowledges the third party professional shooting apps on the App Store, which we've all grown to use and like over the years. iPhone filming competition, after all, is a legit thing in film festival circuits.
Sep 10, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)
Sep 10, 2019 11:55 pm (IST)
And now, for the photograph samples. All of them come with EXIF stamp at the corner, to give you a (slightly) better idea... hopefully.
Sep 10, 2019 11:55 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro gets a Deep Fusion mode, which sounds mighty similar to Sony's predictive hybrid shooting tech that it showed us in 2016. Pity Sony's firmware let the technology down, but hopefully Apple's got it right.
Sep 10, 2019 11:52 pm (IST)
Apple is showing us six very different shots, clicked by professional photographers using pro modes through the iPhone 11 Pro camera. We'll bring them to you in a bit.
Sep 10, 2019 11:49 pm (IST)
Finally, the Pro cameras! Here's a lowdown on the details of the cameras. From ultra-wide to zoom-in, the iPhone 11 Pro camera offers 4x optical zooming range.
Sep 10, 2019 11:48 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro gets four hours more battery life than the XS, and the 11 Pro Max gets five hours more than XS Max.
Sep 10, 2019 11:46 pm (IST)
Here's another glimpse at all the colours of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
Sep 10, 2019 11:45 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro has the best machine learning platform on any smartphone yet thanks to the A13 Bionic's architectural advances, says Apple. That's quite expected, since the Apple SoCs have always been excellent.
Sep 10, 2019 11:43 pm (IST)
Who else thinks that the triple camera module looks like a fidget spinner? Like, a very, very posh one?
Sep 10, 2019 11:42 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 Pro has had the whole bag full of features thrown at it, to justify the 'Pro' tag in its name.
Sep 10, 2019 11:40 pm (IST)
Here, the triple camera module on the iPhone 11 is now confirmed. Also confirmed is the name — Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
Sep 10, 2019 11:38 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 premieres at $699, beating the pricing leak of $729 for the new iPhone. India prices are now awaited.
Sep 10, 2019 11:37 pm (IST)
I wonder how Apple managed to get the cat to topple the iPhone off a table like that.
Sep 10, 2019 11:37 pm (IST)
Here's the iPhone 11 in its new green shade. Also, the word of the day. #Slofies
Sep 10, 2019 11:35 pm (IST)
The iPhone 11 will reportedly get an hour more battery life than the iPhone XR.