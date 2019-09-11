Apple iPhone 11 Launched at $699, 11 Pro at $999, New iPad, Apple Watch, Slofies and More

Read More

Apple has officially announced the new iPhone 11 which comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps. The company claims that the new chip offers the most powerful CPU and GPU combination offering the best of performance. There is also the iPhone Pro, coming in two sizes with a triple camera system. The new iPhone Pro comes with a triple camera offering a regular, telephoto and ultrawide angle lenses.The new iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of $699. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available from $999 and $1099 respectively.