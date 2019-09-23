Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart

If you had been eyeing a new iPhone 11 and considering preordering one before it officially arrives in stores later this week, you are probably already a tad too late. For the time being. A cursory glance at the iPhone 11 listings on Amazon and Flipkart suggest that these phones are already out of stock, just three days after the listings went Live. Now, you will be greeted by the Sold Out, Out of Stock and Product Unavailable messages on the iPhone 11 listing pages. The Apple iPhone 11 officially rolls out in stores on September 27, with prices starting Rs 64,900. The preorders started with a gamut of offers which included exchange offers, cashbacks and discounts, further reducing the final bill price of the new iPhone 11.

On Amazon, the iPhone 11 had gone on preorder with an exchange offer in place which offered as much as Rs 7,200 for your old phone if you wished to exchange your old phone, a straight discount of Rs 6,000 if you pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card including for EMI transactions, a 5% cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit cards, a 5% Instant Discount on Axis bank Credit EMI as well as a 10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Debit EMI transactions and a 5% instant discount on HSBC Cashback card up to a maximum of Rs 250. At the time of writing this, the Apple iPhone 11 is sold out in the Purple, Green, Black, White, Product(RED) and Yellow in the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

On Flipkart, there was an exchange offer lined up which gave back as much Rs 14,650 for your old phone, a straight discount of Rs 6,000 if you pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card including for EMI transactions and also the no-cost EMI options.

The entry price for the iPhone 11 is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. This is the successor to the iPhone XR and does solve the biggest complaint that people had with the iPhone XR—the single camera, though that didn’t stop it from becoming the largest selling smartphone in the world by a huge margin in the first half of this year. The iPhone 11 gets a dual camera setup at the back, with a new wide and a new ultra-wide camera, working with the updated Smart HDR and image processing algorithms as well as a Night Mode. The updated specs include the new Apple A13 Bionic chip and the immense power and AI prowess it packs in, faster Face ID, longer battery life, support for faster LTE and new colour options as well. This retains the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, though that has been tweaked for better colours and brightness. There will be three variants on sale in India.

The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up is Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year itself is a massive advantage. Add on the discounts that were bundled, and the already attractive price of the iPhone 11 becomes even more enticing.

