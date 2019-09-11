Apple iPhone 11 Price in India: Here are the Official Prices of All iPhones Now

Apple iPhone 11 has been launched in India last night, and the official iPhone price list in India is now among us. Alongside the new iPhones, News18.com has also received confirmation of the new prices for the older generation of iPhones that will remain on sale alongside the new ones. The iPhone 11 price in India begins at Rs 64,900, which is significantly lesser than what 2018's Apple iPhone XR was priced at upon launch. Here's taking a look at all the official prices of the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11 lineup

Launched in an array of six colours including shades of green and purple, the Apple iPhone 11 is priced onward of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The iPhone 11 128GB variant will cost Rs 69,900 in India, while the iPhone 11 256GB is priced officially at Rs 79,900 in India. The iPhone 11 is the successor to last year's iPhone XR, which was launched in India at Rs 76,900, before receiving subsequent price cuts to increase its sales.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro, the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colours and a frosted glass finish on all, and come in 256GB and 512GB variants. In India, the iPhone 11 Pro 256GB variant is officially priced at Rs 1,13,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,31,900. For reference, its predecessor, the iPhone XS was priced at Rs 99,900 for its 64GB variant upon launch in India as well, and higher storage variants were priced at Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,34,900 respectively, marking a marginal decrease in the pricing.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant opens in India at Rs 1,09,900, with 256GB and 512GB variants priced at Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively. Here, too, its predecessor, the iPhone XS Max had the same price for the 64GB variant, while 256GB and 512GB variants were priced Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 higher, respectively.

New prices of old iPhones

With the new iPhones set to go on sale in India from September 20, Apple has revised the official prices of its older generation iPhones. The iPhone XR will now sell at Rs 49,900 for 64GB, and Rs 54,900 for 128GB variants, making them significantly less expensive than before, and also the least expensive iPhone with Apple's new, full-screen design language that can be bought in India today.

The iPhone XS, meanwhile, gets a discount of roughly Rs 10,000 over its 2018 launch price, with the iPhone XS 64GB priced at Rs 89,900 now, and iPhone XS 256GB priced at Rs 1,03,900. The iPhone XS Max, meanwhile, gets an official price cut of roughly Rs 18,000, with iPhone XS Max 64GB priced at Rs 91,900, and XS Max 256GB priced at Rs 1,06,900.

