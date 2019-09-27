Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Last Minute Pre-Orders on Amazon India

Apple's new iPhone range — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — will be going on sale in India starting today evening. First unveiled on September 10, pre-bookings of the new iPhone series began in the country on September 20. The new iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 64,900, iPhone 11 Pro comes at a price of Rs 99,900 while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900.

While pre-orders are still on, most of the inventory is sold out. Notably, pre-ordered units will only begin shipping starting tomorrow, September 28. If you are still planning to pre-order the new iPhone 11, there is still time. You can head over to Amazon India as some of the model are still available.

The iPhone 11 is the more attractive deal thanks to its lower price, but all variants of the phone are currently sold out. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are still available. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro which is priced at Rs 99,900 is up for pre-order in Gold and Space Grey colour options. The 256GB variant priced at Rs 1,13,900 is also available in all three colour options, Gold, Space Grey and Silver. Notably, the new Midnight Green colour variant is nowhere to be seen. Launch offers include up to Rs 7,300 off when you exchange an old device. There is also a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions as well as no-cost EMI options.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also available, with the 64GB variant priced at Rs 1,09,900, available in all three colours. The 256GB variant is only available for pre-order in the Gold colour option. This one also comes with launch offers include the Rs 7,300 smartphone exchange value as well as the flat Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options.

