Apple iPhone 11 Sales Beat Company's Own Estimates

Apple has seemed to hit all the right buttons with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro as sales of the two new smartphones have reportedly exceeded the company’s own estimates. According to a new report by Bloomberg, iPhone 11 sales have been slightly higher than expected. To recall, Apple had earlier this year asked suppliers to produce 70-75 million total iPhone units for 2019. Now suppliers have been told to target the higher end of that range. Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook also recently told Germany’s Bild newspaper that the new models are off to a “very strong start”.

The success of these models can be attributed to two key factors – lower price and the need to update older iPhones. The iPhone 11 prices start at $699 compared with $749 price tag of last year’s iPhone XR, making it more attractive. Also, hundreds of millions of customers are still using older iPhone models which struggle with slow processors, weak batteries and lack of compatibility with the latest software and services. According to analysts, an average iPhone user upgrades his/her handset every four years, implying that the iPhones purchased in 2015 are likely to be replaced now.

Incidentally, this was the same year when the company sold a record 231 million units of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models. Moreover, users of 2014 iPhones are now realising the latest software update iOS 13 doesn’t work with their handsets. They are missing out on new features like Dark Mode, thereby suggesting the need for an upgrade.

