Apple iPhone 11 Selling At Best Price Of Rs 31,000 On Amazon And Flipkart: All Details

Apple’s iPhone 11 was a fairly popular smartphone in India during its life cycle. The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 at a price of Rs 64,900 in the country, and is now selling for Rs 49,900 in India. Now, while its price has reduced quite a bit since the launch, the Rs 49,900 price tag is still quite expensive for most smartphone users in India. Thankfully, there are e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon that allow users to purchase any smartphone for a substantially reduced price, if buyers have an old smartphone to exchange, and certain bank cards to avail other cashbacks and offers.

AMAZON

On Amazon India, buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 15,000 upon exchanging their old smartphone. If the value of their old smartphone is about Rs 15,000 the iPhone 11’s price comes down to Rs 34,900 on Amazon. Further, there is a Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak bank credit cards, and SBI credit cards, meaning that the smartphone ca effectively be purchased at a price of Rs 30,900 on Amazon, if a buyer can avail all the discounts at their maximum potential.

FLIPKART

On Flipkart as well, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 49,900 onwards. Further, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is giving an exchange offer of Rs 18,850 on exchange of your old smartphone, meaning you can purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 31,050 on Flipkart. Unfortunately, there are no bank offers or other cashback deals apart from the exchange offer, but buyers can avail a 5 percent cashback on the use of a ‘Flipkart Axis Bank’ credit card, if they own one.

Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Retina display with a notch. The smartphone comes powered with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and comes with up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a dual camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel wide angle shooters.

