Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?

The Apple iPhone 11 line-up goes on sale today in India, both online and offline, just a week after the availability in the US and some other parts of the world. This means you will be able to get your hands on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in stores now, and also order online. In fact, the pre-orders for the iPhone 11 series have been on since September 20 on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall, and a lot of the variants are already sold out.

If you are eyeing the new iPhones, but still not sure about what each of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer, we have a hopefully helpful guide that will clarify the basics.

iPhone 11

Prices start Rs 64,900

For starters, let us take a look at the iPhone 11. This is the critical link in the iPhone line-up. There is a lot of responsibility on its shoulders, even more so as the successor to the iPhone XR. It is doing well on the price front, which should be a large chunk of the battle won. The iPhone 11 costs Rs 64,900 (64GB), Rs 69,900 (128GB) and Rs 79,900 (256GB). The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up is Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year itself is a massive advantage. So, what do you get with the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 does solve the biggest complaint that people had with the iPhone XR—the single camera, albeit though that didn’t stop it from becoming the largest selling smartphone in the world by a huge margin in the first half of this year. Nevertheless, iPhone 11 gets a dual camera setup at the back, with a new wide and a new ultra-wide camera, working with the updated Smart HDR and image processing algorithms as well as a Night Mode. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display is retained, but clearly, everything just looks so much better in terms of the crispness and the colour than the same display type on the iPhone XR—and that is not to say the XR’s display was incomplete. The True Tone feature modifies the display’s colour and balance according to the ambient light, reducing the strain on the eyes. The iPhone 11 is at par with the iPhone 11 Pro phones in terms of the rest of the specs, including the new Apple A13 Bionic chip as well as the new Neural Engine, faster Face ID, longer battery life because of hardware and software optimisations and support for faster LTE. There new colour options as well—Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and (Product)RED, with the metal and glass sandwich feeling great to hold.

While the iPhone XR already had pretty good battery life, the iPhone 11 will last an even longer on a single charge under the same usage—that is the optimisations of iOS 13 as well as the way the A13 Bionic chip manages app load.

iPhone 11 Pro

Prices start Rs 99,900

The iPhone 11 Pro is the first time the “Pro” moniker has been used for an iPhone. That is serious stuff then. And this follows through on that with a triple camera setup at the back, which certainly is the highlight. There are three 12-megapixel cameras, one wide, one ultrawide and one telephoto. Apart from the new sensors and the image processing capabilities, the new Night Mode for photography in low light just makes a world of difference. This has to be the best iPhone camera by a mile, even when compared with its predecessor, the iPhone XS Max.

Even though this is the first time an iPhone has gone Pro, there really isn’t an entirely new design to follow through with it. But what you will get is a new finish that includes a textured matte glass at the back and the new Midnight Green colour, apart from Silver, Space Grey and Gold.

The iPhone 11 has a new 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display which supports the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range (HDR) standards as well. Battery life should be as much as 4 hours more than the iPhone XS owing to the new hardware and software improvements.

The prices for this are very similar to the pricing of the iPhone XS from last year—Rs 99,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage and Rs 1,31,900 for 512GB storage space.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Prices start Rs 1,09,900

Then there is the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max, which sits at the top of the ladder. This, as the Max in the name suggests, has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. In fact, apart from the all the power, the new triple cameras and the AI capabilities, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery life is as much as 5 hours more than last year’s iPhone XS Max. The rest of the specifications as well as the larger design elements remain the same as the smaller sibling, the iPhone 11 Pro. And there is that genuine familiarity with the iPhone XS Max that preceded it. The prices are also similar to the launch prices of last year’s iPhone XS Max—Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB option and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB option.

