Apple iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Have a Dedicated Camera Button

In September this year, Apple launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Now, Apple has unveiled a new version of Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 series that comes with a dedicated camera button. According to the company, the Smart Battery Cases will make iPhone 11 devices last 50 per cent longer before you need to plug them in again. The latest Smart Battery cases for all the three iPhone models are available at USD 129 (approximately Rs. 9,265). The new cases sport the quick press button that helps take a photo and a longer press that captures QuickTake video. It also works for selfies. Apart from this, the Smart Battery Case for all the three iPhone 11 devices is also compatible with Qi-certified chargers that will enable users to charge their iPhone 11 and battery case at the same time.

The Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is available in black, white and pink sand colours, while the iPhone 11 case comes in black and soft white colours. Apple further said that the new Smart Battery Case can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers. The case also supports Lightning accessories, including the EarPods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone) or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately). The latest Smart Battery Case by Apple for iPhone 11 series is very much similar to similar cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.