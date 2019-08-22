Apple iPhone 11 to Launch with USB Type-C Based Charger
Apple would do away with its original 5-watt charger and instead include a USB-C charger that would enable twice-as-fast iPhone charging times without ditching the lightning connector.
Representative Image
Apple iPhone 11 would come with a USB-C charger as well as a lightning to USB-C cable in the box. Apple would do away with its original 5-watt charger and instead include a USB-C charger that would enable twice-as-fast iPhone charging times without ditching the lightning connector, MacRumors reported on Wednesday. Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is also expected to feature the company's new A13 chip.
The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year, The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging. In addition, iPhone 11 would reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10.
