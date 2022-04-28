Apple iPhone 12 Exchange Offer: How To Buy iPhone 12 For As Low As Rs 39,999 On Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 is still one of the most popular iPhone models out there. The iPhone 12 is currently selling at one of its lowest prices on Flipkart, starting at Rs 56,999, a Rs 8,901 discount over the smartphone’s Rs 65,900 sticker price. Now, you can buy the iPhone 12 on the e-commerce platform for much less. Here’s how:

How To Buy iPhone 12 For Rs 39,999

The base 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart currently. Buyers of the iPhone 12 can further reduce the price with a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card, Debit Card, and EMI transactions. This brings the price of the iPhone 12 64GB variant down to Rs 52,999 effectively. Further, there is also an exchange offer that can potentially bring the smartphones price further down by Rs 13,000. This will bring the iPhone 12’s price on Flipkart down to Rs 39,999 effectively, making it one of the lowest prices that the iPhone 12 has ever been sold at.

Now, this price is only available for the base 64GB variant of the iPhone 12. Other variants on Flipkart do not have the Rs 4,000 HDFC Bank discount, however, the smartphone is still available at a discounted Rs 61,999 price as against the Rs 70,900 sticker price, and the up to Rs 13,000 exchange offer also exists for the 128GB variant, which brings the iPhone 12 128GB variant’s price down to Rs 48,999, which is still one of the lowest we have seen in India so far.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The iPhone 12 was launched back in 2020 and comes with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chip and has a dual camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel shooters. The iPhone 12 also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, and has a 12-megapixel TruDepth front camera.

The iPhone 12 is one of the most popular iPhone in the world right now. According to a recent report on made-in-India iPhones, the iPhone 12 was the best performing made-in-India iPhone with a 52 percent share, followed by iPhone 13 that took a 20 percent share.

