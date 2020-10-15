Things were a bit delayed this year, and that’s something Apple had warned us about earlier in the summer. Nevertheless, the annual Apple iPhone refresh is finally here, and we know the exact contours of the Apple iPhone 12 series now. It is four iPhones this year, the most Apple has launched at the same time in any year, thus far. What we now have are four iPhones—the Apple iPhone Mini, Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prices of the iPhone 12 series starts at Rs 69,900 in India and availability is in two batches.

The four new Apple iPhone 12 series phones go on preorders and on sale at different points of time. Here is how it is going to be. First, the iPhone 12 will go on preorders on October 23 with availability pegged for October 30. At the same time, you’ll be able to preorder the iPhone 12 Pro as well—with the same preorder and availability dates. The iPhone 12 Mini will go on preorder on November 6 and sale starts November 13. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also goes on preorders on November 6 and sale starts on November 13, alongside the iPhone 12 Mini.

How Much Will I Have To Spend On The Apple iPhone Mini?

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for the entry-spec 64GB storage option, Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

All three storage options are available in five colours—white, black, blue, green and (PRODUCT)RED. This is the entry point into the new Apple iPhone 12 line-up.

Read More Here: iPhone 12 Mini On Apple India Online Store: Rs 69,900 Onwards & Up To Rs 22,000 For Your Old Phone

Is The iPhone 12 Mini A Compromise In Terms Of The Specs?

Absolutely not. This is the first time the “Mini” moniker is being used for an iPhone. We already have the iPad Mini and the Mac Mini. You get an idea of the top-notch specifications and performance by the fact that the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world. The iPhone 12 Mini will support the sub-6GHz and the mmWave 5G standards, which means the new iPhone 12 will work on pretty much most 5G networks globally. Under the hood is the Apple A14 Bionic chip that has already started its journey with the Apple iPad Air refresh announced last month. The A14 Bionic is designed on a 5nm manufacturing process, making it the first commercially available 5nm chip. The A14 Bionic chip has a six-core CPU of which two are high-performance cores and four cores are for less power intensive applications and processes. There is also a new quad-core graphics.

Read More Here: Apple iPhone 12 Mini Is The Smallest 5G Phone Ever & That’s Just The Start Of The Charm Offensive

How Big Is The Apple iPhone Mini’s Display?

The smallest iPhone in Apple’s line-up till now was the second-generation Apple iPhone SE, released earlier this year. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Yet, the iPhone Mini becomes the smallest iPhone in the line-up.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 5.18-inches in height, 2.53-inches in width and clocks 0.29-inches in thickness. The second-generation Apple iPhone SE released earlier this year measures 5.45-inches in height, 2.65-inches in width and is 0.29-inches thick.

What Happens To The Apple iPhones That Are Already On Sale?

The new iPhone 12 series will sell alongside the iPhone SE 2nd generation, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 series, at least for the time being. There is no confirmation yet on this, but you may see some price correction for some of the existing line-up of iPhones in the coming weeks. Even if not, there will be some offers to make the price even attractive.

Read More Here: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone SE to See Huge Discounts During Amazon, Flipkart Sales

What Are The Apple iPhone 12’s Specs?

The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's latest A14 Bionic chipset which has a six-core CPU and a quad-core GPU. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which is protected by Ceramic shield. Apple claims that the Ceramic Shield is the toughest glass on any smartphone. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide shooter. The iPhone 12 also comes with Apple's new MagSafe technology where the magnets on the smartphone's back panel will align themselves perfectly every time for fast wireless charging. The Apple iPhone 12 only differs from the iPhone 12 Mini in terms of size.

When Can I Preorder The iPhone 12 And When Can I Buy It Immediately?

The iPhone 12 will be up for pre-orders starting October 23 and will be available from October 30.

How Much Does The iPhone 12 cost?

The iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant costs Rs. 84,900. The 256GB storage option for the iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs. 94,900 in India. Apple is also offering buyers up to Rs. 22,000 if they wish to trade their old smartphones. The iPhone 12 has been launched in five colour options - White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)Red.

Read More Here: iPhone 12 Priced at Rs. 79,900 Onwards: Apple Online Store Offering Up To Rs 22,000 Off on Exchange

How Much Do The iPhone 12 Pro And iPhone 12 Pro Max Cost?

The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs. 1,29,900 for the 256GB option, and Rs. 1,49,900 for the top-spec 512GB storage option. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand costs Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage option. Like other iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have a trade-in option for buyers. Apple is offering up to Rs. 34,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max on exchange of an existing phone.

Read More Here: iPhone 12 Pro Buyers to Get Up To Rs. 34,000 Off on Trading Old Smartphone on Apple Online Store

I hear Apple Will Not Bundle The Charger In The Box. Is That True?

Yes, the power adapter will not be a part of the iPhone 12 series boxes. Mind you, the iPhone 12 boxes will not have the power adapter yet will very much have the USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple says that making this change allows the iPhone 12 series boxes to be significantly smaller and that means 70% more boxes can be shipped in the same space as compared with previous year’s iPhone boxes. Apple says these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

Read More Here: Apple iPhone 12 Will Not have A Power Adapter In The Box And That Is Great For The Earth

What All Is New With The Cameras Of The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max?

The new Pro camera system brings larger pixels and wider aperture than the predecessors, even more so on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. These have larger 1.7 μm pixels, new sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 5x optical zoom range and 87% better low light photos. On the iPhone 12 Pro, the wide camera captures 28% more light, there is a new 7–element wide lens and the OIS can make 5000 adjustments per second.

Then there is the LiDAR scanner that assists with Night mode portrait photos, improves autofocus speed and Apple believes this will enable a lot of augmented reality (AR) experiences when apps use this to the fullest. It is expected that LiDAR will offer up to 6x faster autofocus in low light.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to record videos in Dolby Vision HDR, at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. This makes the Apple iPhone 12 Pro phones the first in the world of smartphones to be able to record in Dolby Vision. This is up 10-bit HDR recording with the ability to capture and reproduce as many as 700 million colours. And once you are done, you can even edit Dolby Vision videos on the device itself—from the Photos app.

Later this year, Apple will roll out the update that adds the ProRAW mode to the Apple iPhone 12 Pro cameras—this basically gives you a RAW image for editing along with certain tweaks on noise reduction and exposure that the algorithms would have already done for you.

Read More Here: Apple iPhone 12 Pro And iPhone 12 Pro Max Are Resetting The Benchmark For Smartphone Cameras