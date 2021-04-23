Apple iPhone 12 In Purple, Colourful iMac, iPad Pro And AirTag: India Prices And When You Can Buy

If you are someone who splurges on the annual Apple product cycle updates, there is a lot for you to keep track of. After all, there is the new colorful iMac line-up, the purple edition of the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the new and more powerful iPad Pro series, the refreshed and smarter Apple TV 4K as well as the cool and really useful AirTag that you need to keep track of. Announced earlier this week at the Apple Spring Loaded 2021 keynote, these new devices will be available for preorders in India at different points of time in the coming days. And we intend to help you keep track of what will be available for preorder when, and how much will be the prices of the new iPhone purple variant, the iMac, the new iPad Pro line-up, Apple TV 4K and the AirTag.

Let us start with the gorgeous new iMacs first, with the 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display. You will be able to buy the iMac with three default configuration options. The entry spec variant will be powered by the Apple M1 with the 8-core CPU and the 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and will be priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards. The mid spec variant will have an Apple M1 with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU and also add the USB 3 ports as well as Gigabit ethernet for Rs 1,39,900 onwards. The top spec variant will increase the storage to 512GB and is priced at Rs 1,59,900. Mind you, the mid-spec and the higher end iMac are available in 7 color options, but the entry spec variant misses out on 3 of these—yellow, orange and purple. You will be able to preorder the colorful new iMac from April 30 with the shipping starting in the second half of May. This is the slimmest iMac you’d have ever seen perhaps and is just 11.5mm thin.

The Apple iPhone 12 series got a surprise refresh with the new Purple colour option for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini only. The specs remain exactly the same as the other colour variants of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, except the new color, of course. The pricing of the iPhone 12 Mini in Purple is Rs 69,900 (64GB), Rs 74,900 (128GB) and Rs 84,900 (256GB). The pricing of the iPhone 12 in the Purple option is Rs 79,900 (64GB), Rs 84,900 (128GB) and Rs 94,900 (256GB). You’ll be able to preorder the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in Purple from April 23 with shipping starting April 30. If you have an older smartphone to trade in, you could get up to Rs 17,000 off on your new iPhone with the Apple trade-in offer. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are also available in White, Black, Blue, Green and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

The extremely powerful new iPad Pro line-up will be available for orders from April 30 and shipping starts in the second half of May. The iPad Pro line-up continues to be available in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen options, the latter getting the new Liquid Retina XDR display as well. The biggest difference yet from before being that they are now running the extremely powerful Apple M1 chips. Yet, with the new iPad Pro, you can get up to 16GB of RAM. That’s for the top two spec variants, with 1TB and 2TB of storage. The other iPad Pro variants get 8GB RAM. If it is the 11-inch iPad Pro that you’re looking for, it’ll cost you Rs 71,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 80,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. These are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage options, as well as the newly added 2TB option.

The Apple TV 4K comes with refreshed and more powerful innards and also the cool new feature that utilizes your iPhone for colour balancing your television display settings for the best picture quality. This now runs the A12 Bionic processor and also supports High Frame Rate HDR. There’s a new remote too. All in all, this plugs into Apple’s various services including Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade gaming. The Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 20,900 for the 64GB option. There is no word on when this will be available for preorders at this time, or when it will finally go on sale. The Apple India online store simply says, “Check back later for availability”, at the time of writing this. We do hope it is soon.

The Apple AirTag are incredibly cool. There is no two ways about it. These trackers will be able to help you trace things that may have gone missing around you, get you step by step navigation in the direction you should be heading to and will have an incredibly long battery life as well. These will plug into the Find My app on your iPhone and is great news of you keep misplacing your keys or wallet, for instance. Apple will be selling the AirTag as a single piece for Rs 3,190 or you can buy a pack of 4 AirTag trackers for Rs 10,900. These go live for orders on April 23 with shipping soon after. Mind you, your phone will need iOS 14.5 for these to work.

