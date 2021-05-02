Apple iPhone 12 In Purple, New iMac, iPad Pro And AirTag: India Prices And What You Can Buy Now

Are your credit cards ready? If you are someone who splurges on the annual Apple product cycle updates, there is a lot for you to keep track of. After all, there is the new colorful iMac line-up, the purple edition of the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the new and more powerful iPad Pro series, the refreshed and smarter Apple TV 4K as well as the cool and really useful AirTag that you need to keep track of, particularly with the India availability on the Apple India Online Store. Announced at the Apple Spring Loaded 2021 keynote, these new devices have an India availability date, of some are on sale now and some remain available for preorder. And we intend to help you keep track of what will be available when, and how much will be the prices of the new iPhone purple variant, new iMac, the iPad Pro line-up, Apple TV 4K and AirTag.

Let us start with what is already on sale. The Apple iPhone 12 series got a surprise refresh with the new Purple colour option for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini only. The specs remain exactly the same as the other colour variants of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, except the new color, of course. The pricing of the iPhone 12 Mini in Purple is Rs 69,900 (64GB), Rs 74,900 (128GB) and Rs 84,900 (256GB). The pricing of the iPhone 12 in the Purple option is Rs 79,900 (64GB), Rs 84,900 (128GB) and Rs 94,900 (256GB). You’ll can buy the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in Purple now and the Apple India Online Store is shipping orders. If you have an older smartphone to trade in, you could get up to Rs 17,000 off on your new iPhone with the Apple trade-in offer. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are also available in White, Black, Blue, Green and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

The good thing is, you can now also buy the cool new Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag are incredibly cool, there is no doubt about it. These trackers will be able to help you trace things that may have gone missing around you, get you step by step navigation in the direction you should be heading to and will have an incredibly long battery life as well. These will plug into the Find My app on your iPhone and is great news of you keep misplacing your keys or wallet, for instance. Apple will be selling the AirTag as a single piece for Rs 3,190 or you can buy a pack of 4 AirTag trackers for Rs 10,900. You can now order the AirTag on the Apple India online store with shipping happening now. Mind you, your Apple iPhone will need iOS 14.5 for these to work, so do update beforehand and also take advantage of the new privacy measures to prevent apps from tracking you across the breadth of the World Wide Web.

Now on to the gorgeous new iMacs, with the 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display. You will be able to buy the iMac with three default configuration options. The entry spec variant will be powered by the Apple M1 with the 8-core CPU and the 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and will be priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards. The mid spec variant will have an Apple M1 with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU and also add the USB 3 ports as well as Gigabit ethernet for Rs 1,39,900 onwards. The top spec variant will increase the storage to 512GB and is priced at Rs 1,59,900. Mind you, the mid-spec and the higher end iMac are available in 7 color options, but the entry spec variant misses out on 3 of these—yellow, orange and purple. You can preorder the colorful new iMac now with the shipping starting in the second half of May, though the estimates for some pincodes in India do indicate a delivery date sometime in early June. This can change because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the various regional restrictions in place from time to time in an attempt to curb the spread of the infections. It may be a long wait but this may just be worth it for what is the slimmest iMac you’d have ever seen perhaps, at just 11.5mm thin.

The extremely powerful new iPad Pro line-up is now also available for orders shipping starts in the second half of May. Though as we pointed out in the case of the iMac as well, delivery dates will vary significantly for pincodes and regions, owing to the COVID wave. The iPad Pro line-up continues to be available in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen options, the latter getting the new Liquid Retina XDR display as well. The biggest difference yet from before being that they are now running the extremely powerful Apple M1 chips. Yet, with the new iPad Pro, you can get up to 16GB of RAM. That’s for the top two spec variants, with 1TB and 2TB of storage. The other iPad Pro variants get 8GB RAM. If it is the 11-inch iPad Pro that you’re looking for, it’ll cost you Rs 71,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 80,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. These are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage options, as well as the newly added 2TB option.

The Apple TV 4K comes with refreshed and more powerful innards and also the cool new feature that utilizes your iPhone for colour balancing your television display settings for the best picture quality. This now runs the A12 Bionic processor and also supports High Frame Rate HDR. There’s a new remote too. All in all, this plugs into Apple’s various services including Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade gaming. The Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 20,900 for the 64GB option. There is no word on when this will be available for preorders at this time, or when it will finally go on sale. The Apple India online store simply says, “Check back later for availability”, at the time of writing this. We do hope it is soon.

