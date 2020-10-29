Apple iPhone 12 Includes Hardware to Enable Reverse Wireless Charging, FCC Listing Hints

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series earlier this month after much speculation and hype. While the iPhone 12 series came with a lot of new features like MagSafe, 5G support, and more, Apple skipped some other features that were speculated ahead of the launch like a high refresh rate screen and reverse wireless charging. Now, while missing out on these features doesn't make the iPhone 12 any less appealing, a certification listing hints that the Apple iPhone 12 series may have the required hardware for reverse wireless charging.

Apple did not announce any reverse wireless charging feature during the iPhone 12 launch presentation on October 13. It is, however, being speculated that the company might unlock the feature via a software update later, though that is still unlikely. The hidden feature was first spotted by VentureBeat's Apple expert Jeremy Horwitz. Horwitz cited the FCC listing as saying, "In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential apple accessory in future." Later, Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman also followed up Horwitz's claim by sharing the FCC listing on his Twitter. Gurman speculated that the MagSafe reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 12 might be unlocked for Apple's two rumours AirPods models.

If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRB https://t.co/OAKzzb5U3B pic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020

The FCC listing also said that only a future Apple accessory could potentially be charged by the new iPhones, further hinting at a new AirPods variant.

Apart from new AirPods variants, Apple is also said to be working on its own over-the-ear headphones, possibly to be called AirPods Studio. The headphones are rumoured to come with automatic right/left ear detection, auto pairing/unpairing, and magnetic earcups, among other things.

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders in India have already started, with the phones starting to ship from tomorrow. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini pre-orders will start from November 6, with the smartphones becoming available starting November 13.