Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Could Arrive in Red, Navy Blue Colours: Report

The upcoming iPhone from Apple, likely to be called the iPhone 12 is arguably the most anticipated launches of 2020. The company did not release the new iPhone during its September event, now expected in the coming weeks. While there is no lack of excitement ahead of the launch, it is now being reported that the iPhone 12 Pro will come in two new colours. According to a report citing analysts, the new iPhone 12 Pro will also come in Navy Blue and Red colour options.

We have seen red iPhones in the past. The first time we saw a red iPhone was the iPhone 8 Product Red version, launched in 2017. After that, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, and the most recently, the iPhone SE 2020, have gotten the red treatment. However, the report by ITHome says that this time around, Apple will offer the new Navy Blue and Red colours on its flagship, the iPhone 12 Pro. If true, the new iPhone's red colour will go well with the latest red Apple Watch Series 6. The Navy Blue colour, on the other hand, will be a fresh offering from the Cupertino-based giant.

iPhone 12: What we Know

As we get closer to the launch of the new iPhone 12 series, there is no shortage of the sheer number of rumours and reports surrounding Apple's new offering. From what we know so far, the iPhone 12 will be the first 5G offering from Apple. Apart from that, the new iPhone will also get a much-awaited redesign. Apple is said to give it an iPhone 4-like treatment with flatter edges. Further, this time around Apple is reported to bring the next iPhone in four options - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These could range from 5.4-inch going all the way to 6.7-inches when it comes to the display size. It is also expected that all the models will sport OLED panels. Other display features expected on the iPhone 12 include Apple's Retina display tech along with a relatively higher-touch response rate. There are also various rumours suggesting that we can expect 120Hz refresh rate displays, but at the moment there is no confirmation.

Apple's new A14 Bionic processor along with iOS 14 are the two confirmed additions that will be seeing on the upcoming iPhones. While Apple never gives out the official RAM configurations, the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with up to 6GB of memory, as per rumours. Storage options are expected to range between 128GB and 512GB. In terms of cameras, the overall configuration is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 11 range. As a result, the iPhone 12 is said to get dual-camera units, while the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to get triple camera units. All variants of the iPhone 12 are also expected to feature Apple's depth-sensing Lidar sensors for enhanced AR operations.

Many reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 units will not come with a charging adapter in the box, similar to the new Apple Watch Series 6. As far as pricing is concerned, there are many reports saying that the iPhone 12 will be cheaper than the iPhone 11, with a $649 starting price. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, is said to cost $1,099 onward, which in India will almost certainly be priced at above Rs 1,00,000.