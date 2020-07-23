Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delayed, Likely to Arrive in October Due to Covid-19 Impact

Apple is likely to defer its much-awaited September release of the iPhone 12 series smartphones until October as the Covid-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc across the world, a new report has claimed. According to Japan-based website Macotakara, the California-based tech giant is likely to release the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in the latter half of October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will not be launched until November.

It should be noted that Macotakara doesn't have a perfect track record when it comes to giving information about Apple's specific product launch, but if this prediction proves to be true, then it's likely that the late announcement will give Apple more time to reopen its retail stores in different markets that are currently closed due to the global health crisis and lockdown. To recall, reliable Apple Insider Jon Prosser earlier claimed that there is a possibility that a later iPhone launch event could allow more people to attend in person.

According to reports, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models under the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 is expected to sport a 5.4-inch screen display while the iPhone 12 Max will be a bigger version with a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro version, on the other hand, will launch with a 6.1-inch screen size with 120Hz ProMotion display, presently seen on iPad Pro. The fourth device, The iPhone 12 Pro Max will pack a 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone yet.