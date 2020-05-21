TECH

1-MIN READ

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Likely Delayed Until October Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Cupertino based tech giant Apple may push the September "iPhone 12" event into early October due to global coronavirus pandemic. Apple is considering pushing the announcement into October to avoid a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves and the iPhone maker will have more stores reopened by that point as well, according to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider.

Prosser, who correctly reported the release date of the iPhone SE said that there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more reporters and analysts to attend in person. According to Posser, 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Prosser has claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749. Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser. There will be two 'pro' iPhone 12 models as well.


