Apple iPhone 12 Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far About Apple’s First 5G iPhones

Apple iPhone 12 is seemingly closer to its launch date, keeping in line with the approximate timeline of when Apple launches its iPhones every year. This time, the new iPhones will make for Apple’s first 5G iPhones, and alongside the latest generation connectivity tech inside, the iPhone 12 lineup is also expected to give the iPhones an eagerly awaited redesign. Also expected are four variants of the iPhone 12 instead of three, which are expected to bring four screen sizes ranging from 5.4-inch to 6.7-inch. All iPhones are expected to feature OLED panels, and also come with the regular performance upgrades that you would expect from a cutting edge iPhone.

Design and display

Reports indicate Apple may launch four variants of the iPhone 12 for the first time. As a result, the iPhone 12 lineup may include the standard, entry level iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, an iPhone 12 Max/Plus with a 6.1-inch display, an iPhone 12 Pro (also with a 6.1-inch display), and an iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Apple is finally said to be moving to an all-OLED display lineup for iPhones, and offer a wider range of form factors with its devices. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12, for instance, is expected to be one of the most compact smartphones in the market, should the rumour turn out to be true. Without the thick bezels of the new iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 can potentially be as compact as the former, and this can bode well for compact smartphone aficionados. On the other end of the spectrum, the 6.7-inch display size of the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro Max is set to be the largest iPhone display to date.

Other features of the new Retina display on the upcoming iPhones may be 120Hz fast refresh rates, and proportionately higher touch response rates, with what rumours have suggested may be called 'ProMotion' display panels. Reports have stated that the iPhone 12 range may be thinner than the iPhone 11, with the former expected to sport metal bodies with flat edges, instead of the glass body and rounded edge design that Apple has been following since the 2017 iPhone X. The design language of the new generation iPhones may be a cross between the flat edged build of the iPhone 4, fused with Apple's new generation narrow-bezel displays and the larger sizes. Even the notch on the display, which became ubiquitous in the smartphone industry thanks to the iPhone X, is expected to get smaller this time.

Performance and cameras

Apple's new, A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14, are the two confirmed new features of the upcoming iPhones. While iPhones have never been specifically rated for RAM amounts, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with up to 6GB of memory, as per rumours. Storage options are slated to range between 128GB and 512GB. In terms of cameras, the overall configuration is expected to remain similar to what the iPhone 11 range brought to the table.

As a result, the iPhone 12 and 12 Plus/Max variants are said to get dual-camera units, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get triple camera units. Alongside these units, all variants of the iPhone 12 lineup are expected to get depth-sensing Lidar sensors to add new augmented reality features to the new iPhones. Apple, much like Google, is also expected to upgrade its computational photography performance, wit reports suggesting up to 4K video recording at 120/240fps for smooth, high resolution slow mo videos.

Charging, connectivity and prices

Many reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 units will not come with a charging adapter in the box, but Apple is expected to launch a new fast charging adapter that users may buy separately. The iPhone 12 will apparently no longer get the wired EarPods in the box either, and in terms of charging interface, the iPhone 12 range is said to finally move on to USB-C, from Lightning. Wireless charging is also expected to be present.

5G is the big news in connectivity, of course, but that may not have a big repercussion in India immediately. All things taken together, reports have suggested a $649 starting price tag for the iPhone 12, which would be highly competitive since Apple is said to be upgrading its displays to OLED panels and also offer 5G connectivity. In terms of India pricing, this might mean that the iPhone 12 may cost about the same as the iPhone 11 when it launches here. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, is said to cost $1,099 onward, which in India will almost certainly be priced at above Rs 1,00,000.