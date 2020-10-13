Apple iPhone 12 Launch Today: How to Live Stream Apple's 'Hi, Speed' Event

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 tonight. The company will host a virtual launch from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, which will possibly see Apple bring four new iPhone 12 models. All the iPhone 12 models are said to come with 5G support, a new boxier iPad Pro/iPhone 4-inspired look, faster processing chips, and 5G wireless technology. Apart from the iPhones, Apple is also rumoured to launch a pair of over-the-ears headphones, possible to be known as the AirPods Studio, as well as a new HomePod Mini smart speaker. The launch is set to begin at 10AM PDT (10:30PM IST) today.

Like every other product launch this year, Apple is hosting the 'Hi, Speed' event for iPhone 12 launch virtually. The launch can be streamed live on Apple's website as well as on YouTube. Further, the launch can also be viewed in the video embedded below. While Apple has not said anything about the iPhone 12 itself, the rumour mill has given us pretty much everything there is to know about the iPhone 12 launch in the past few months. The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and will run on iOS 14.

The four different variants of the iPhone 12 this year are said to come in various sizes, with the iPhone 12 Mini being the smallest of the lot. The four variants Apple is expected to launch are - iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 12 (6.1-inch screen), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch screen). Incidentally, the 6.7-inch display, if it happens, will be the largest ever in an iPhone. Apart from the iPhone 12 smartphones, Apple is also reported to launch a new HomePod Mini smart speaker or a set of over-the-ear headphones.

There are speculations about the iPhone 12 starting with a $699 pricetag (Rs. 51,280 by direct conversion) for the iPhone 12 Mini, and will go all the way up to $1,099 (Rs. 80,600 by direct conversion) onwards for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.