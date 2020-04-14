Apple iPhone 12 Leaked Renders Suggest iPhone 5-like Flat Sides

If reports are anything to go by, this year's iPhones will sport a new, more rectangular design inspired by the iPad Pro. The devices will have also have flat sides and sharp edges, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 era designs. If that happens, it will be a notable departure from the slightly curved designs of the current models i.e. iPhone 11 series. On top of that, the processor will also be bumped up to offer improved AR performance of the devices. Apart from the phones, Apple is also expected to launch a slew of products, including high-end headphones and AirTags.

Starting with the iPhones, the tech giant plans to launch four variants this year. The two top-end Pro models will reportedly replace the current iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, while the other two devices will replace the current iPhone 11. The most expensive of the four 2020 iPhone models will feature a larger display than the 6.5-inch panel on Apple’s current flagship handset, the iPhone 11 Pro. The new models will also have a smaller notch than the current iPhones, with the company aiming to get rid of it in the next five years or so. It is believed that just like the iPad Pro, the new phone models will also have the LiDar sensor with an emphasis on giving a further boost to the AR features.

While the company may unveil its new flagship devices within its fall window, orders may reportedly start a few weeks later than usual due to current supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. However, the new iPhones aren't the only devices that Apple is planning to launch this year. It is said to be working on HomePod smart speaker, an expensive device but with limited functionality compared to its rivals from Amazon and Google. Apple will also introduce a new series of accessories known as Apple Tags. Previous leaks and reports have described the Apple Tags as compact tracking devices that can be attached to objects such as wallets and keys to track their location via an app. The AirTags are expected to come with an Apple-designed leather sleeve and a keychain.

New versions of the MacBook Pro, Apple TV and the iMac are in the works as well, along with an update to the budgeted versions of the iPad.