Apple iPhone 12 LTE Variants Rumoured to Launch at a Starting Price of $549

Apple is reportedly planning to stick to 4G variants for its upcoming iPhone 12 series despite the fact it is venturing into 5G-enabled models this year. The latest rumour indicates that the 4G variants of Apple iPhone 12 could start as low as $549 (~ Rs 41,460). Furthermore, the leak suggests that the 4G variant of the iPhone 12 series will have two models - the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, which could cost $649 (~ Rs 49012).

Now prices may vary especially when it comes to India thanks to higher-taxes and import duties, but Apple certainly should not miss out on a golden opportunity given the fact that India and many other countries have still not welcomed 5G.

Interestingly, while it was known so far that the iPhone 12 series family will have three models launching this year, the reports suggest that there will be six variants in total. Apart from the LTE-only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max models, there will also be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that will cost $649 (~ Rs 49078), a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 that could cost $749 (~ Rs 56640), a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro for $999 (~ Rs 75545) with three cameras and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max that is rumoured to have a price tag of $1099 (~ Rs 83108) with three cameras and a LiDAR sensor.

If reports are to be believed, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 series smartphones sometime in the month of September while mass production is reported to begin in July.