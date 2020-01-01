Apple iPhone 12 May Have No Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and Front Camera
According a new patent filing, Apple is looking at a new iPhone design that has no cutouts at the front.
Apple is expected to launch multiple iPhones in 2020, which are also slated to be the first 5G iPhones. Now, a new patent has suggested that Apple might give the iPhone 12 an all new design, doing away with the notch display design that it established with the iPhone X, and popularised across all brands. The new design information comes courtesy of a patent filing by Apple, which states that the iPhone 12 may do away with Face ID authentication, and reintroduce the Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Furthermore, the top variant of 2020 iPhones, rumoured to be the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is also said to do away with a visible front camera, and instead come with an under display front camera. The new technology, which has been previewed by Oppo and Xiaomi, has not been seen in mainstream implementation yet, and it will be interesting to see if Apple pushes the envelope to adopt this technology.
With this new layout, Apple may be looking to do away with the notch and present an iPhone that has an all-display front facade. Analysts have so far stated that the 5G iPhones of 2020 will not be a lot more expensive than iPhone 11, but if all of these new features come together, it will be interesting to see if Apple still manages to retain the competitive pricing that it introduced with the 2019 iPhones.
