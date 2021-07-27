Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) is getting a massive price cut at the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. At the moment, the smartphone’s Black colour unit is retailing at Rs 62,999 instead of the MRP Rs 74,900. Notably, users can further lower the selling price by bundling the smartphone with deals such as exchange offer worth up to Rs 19,250 and instant discount of up to Rs 750 with ICICI debit and credit card. During our test, we tried to exchange an iPhone 7 that carries a value of roughly Rs 4,000 on the e-commerce platform. Customers can also check out the EMI payment method at starting Rs 2,154 per month. Interested buyers must make the purchase at the earliest as prices tend to fluctuate during sale events. The iPhone 12 mini stocks can also run out before the Flipkart sale ends on July 29.

At the time of writing this article, the 64GB unit of the iPhone 12 mini is retailing at Rs 57,999, down from MRP Rs 69,900. The 256GB variant is available at MRP Rs 72,999 instead of MRP Rs 84,900 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Customers can choose between Black, Blue, Green, White, and Red colour options. There’s also a purple colour variant available that carries no price cuts.

In terms of specifications, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.40-inch Full-HD+ Super Retina XDR (OLED) display and the company’s current flagship A14 Bionic chip under the hood. Its rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with auto image stabilisation, and the phone supports MagSafe wireless charging. The front panel also includes a 12-megapixel shooter that supports 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. During our review, we were impressed by the phone’s dual-camera system that delivered the same photography experience as the iPhone 12, which itself is a significant improvement over the iPhone 11. If you’re a fan of small compact smartphones, you check out the full review here.

