Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders Go Live at 6:30PM: All Deals & Cashback Offers

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series after much speculation and hype last month. While the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro went on sale last week, with pre-orders starting on October 23, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are witnessing a slight delay in reaching customers. That wait is almost over, with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders starting today. The iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered on Apple's online store and official Apple retailers starting 6:30PM today.

On its official online store, Apple is offering an up to Rs. 22,000 straight off on exchanging an old smartphone for a new iPhone 12 Mini, and up to Rs. 34,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All the colorways for both the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are available for pre-orders starting 6:30PM today. While the iPhone 12 Mini comes in five colour options - (PRODUCT) Red, White, Green, Blue, and Black, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in four colours - Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue. While the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest iPhone offering this year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone. Both are also the smallest and the biggest iPhone models in terms of size this year.

The iPhone 12 Mini starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the base 64GB storage variant, Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts from Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and costs Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage option. Apple authorised retailers are offering up to Rs. 6,000 off on the iPhone 12 Mini and up to Rs 5,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro Max on purchases via HDFC credit cards.

According to a listing on Apple retailer India iStore, iPhone 12 Mini buyers will be able to avail Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and Rs 1,500 off on HDFC Bank debit cards. Further, iPhone 12 Pro Max buyers will be able to avail Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards and Rs 1,500 cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. Apple retailers are also allowing buyers to exchange their old smartphones via Cashify and Servify, the iStore listing said. Further, retailers will also allow no-cost EMI of up to 16 months on the new iPhone 12 models. Apple itself is also offering a financing option, where users can purchase the smartphone on zero down payment and pay in equal monthly installments.

Apple is also offering users the option to opt for Apple Care+, which costs Rs 16,900 and extends the warranty to two years. Apple's online store also has a Shopping Assistance option, where users can ask Apple experts for help in order to choose the best iPhone according to their needs.