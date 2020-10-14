Apple iPhone 12 Mini Is The Smallest 5G Phone Ever & That’s Just The Start Of The Charm Offensive

There is the Apple iPad Mini. There is the Apple Mac Mini. Now, the “Mini” moniker is very much a part of the Apple iPhone line-up. For the first time. It is the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. And it hasn’t been used lightly. Let us compare some stats. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 5.18-inches in height, 2.53-inches in width and clocks 0.29-inches in thickness. The smallest iPhone in Apple’s line-up till now was the second-generation Apple iPhone SE, released earlier this year. That measures, and you might want to sit up for this—5.45-inches in height, 2.65-inches in width and is 0.29-inches thick. Screen size, you may ask? The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Apple says the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world.

The new design language has played its part. While the latest iPhone SE carries forward what was essentially the chassis of an iPhone 7 complete with the home button below the display and the thick bezel above it, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini subscribes to the newest design language. The one with the incredibly thin bezels around the screen and removing Touch ID to instead lay the emphasis on Face ID. The redesign also brings the water and dust resistance capabilities, the IP68 rating to be precise. It isn’t short on power either. In fact, if you look at it that way, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is pretty much at par with the Apple iPhone 12 as far as the spec sheet is concerned, barring the different screen sizes, of course.

You’ll be able to choose from 5 colour options—black, white, green, blue and (PRODUCT)RED. The India pricing for the Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB storage option, while you spend Rs 74,900 for 128GB and Rs 84,900 for the highest spec 256GB storage.

The other hat that the Apple iPhone 12 Mini wears is one that makes it the most compact phone in the world, with 5G. The iPhone 12 Mini will support the sub-6GHz and the mmWave 5G standards, which means the new iPhone 12 will work on pretty much most 5G networks globally. Under the hood is the Apple A14 Bionic chip that has already started its journey with the Apple iPad Air refresh announced last month. The A14 Bionic is designed on a 5nm manufacturing process, making it the first commercially available 5nm chip. The A14 Bionic chip has a six-core CPU of which two are high-performance cores and four cores are for less power intensive applications and processes. There is also a new quad-core graphics.

The display gets the Ceramic Shield coating, which has been developed in partnership with Corning, the same folks who make the Gorilla Glass seen on other smartphones. Speaking of the display, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini also has a much higher display resolution than the iPhone 11—a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution compared with 1892 x 828-pixel resolution.

Dual 12-megapixel cameras at the back with Night Mode and Deep Fusion, 4K video recording up to 60fps, Dolby Vision HDR recording up to 30fps and battery life of up to 15 hours of video playback prove that the “mini” in the Apple iPhone 12 Mini doesn’t make this a compromise. It is no slouch. It is just smaller in size. Good things do come in small packages.