Apple iPhone 12 Mini Isn’t Selling Well; Small Display, Battery Life Or Is It Something Else?

Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini last year as the entry-level offering in the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in order to offer people a flagship-level device with a compact form factor - a recipe that was considered foolproof in terms of driving sale. That plan, however, did not exactly plan out for Apple, as the iPhone 12 Mini sales have been disappointing up till now.

Reports Show Disappointing Sales, But The Signs Been Showing Since Pre-Orders Phase

Recently, a JP Morgan analyst tweaked the forecasts for the iPhone 12 Mini as the demand for the smartphone continues to see a weak trend. The report from the analyst, William Yang, cut the iPhone 12 Mini cut the production forecasts for the iPhone 12 Mini by 11 million units and claimed that Apple may stop the production of the iPhone 12 Mini by the second quarter of this year if sales don't look up. A separate report from Counterpoint Research has also revealed that the iPhone 12 Mini has witnessed disappointing sales. It said that the iPhone 12 Mini has accounted for just 5 percent of the total iPhone 12 series sales during the first half of January in the US.

Now, these reports show an ongoing trend ever since the Cupertino-based giant launched the iPhone 12 series smartphones. In October 2020, few days after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPhone 12 Pro is the device that will drive iPhone sales this year, based on the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 series. Kuo had back then said that the iPhone 12 Mini may bring just 10 percent - 15 percent of the sales, below the initial expectations of 20 percent - 25 percent.

Disappointing Sales Despite Best Quarter for iPhone Business

It is important to note that Apple last month reported $65.60 billions in quarterly revenue from its iPhone business in the last quarter - the company's best-ever iPhone revenue. Given that the iPhone 12 Mini sales remained dissapointing despite Apple's best-ever quarter in terms of iPhone revenues, there are little hopes that the sales for the smaller iPhone will pick up in the near future.

Is It The Battery? Is It The Display Size?

Now, while the iPhone 12 Mini is a good smartphone, it is mostly ignored by prospective buyers because of its small size as smartphone users have shown a trend of switching to larger devices in order to consume content on their smartphone. Another factor is that the iPhone 12 Mini compromises on the size of the battery in favour of a smaller form factor. Now, while it doesn't translate to much of a difference in the real world, given Apple's reputation in terms of battery life on iPhone, people are usually skeptical of the smaller battery. In our review of the iPhone 12 Mini, the battery life on the smartphone proved to be decent enough to last a whole day.