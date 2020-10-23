Apple iPhone 12 Preorder: Rs 6000 Cashback With HDFC Bank Cards, No-Cost EMI, Exchange & More

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are up for pre-orders starting today. The iPhone 12 smartphones can be pre-ordered on the Apple India Online store and Apple retailers starting now, with the deliveries starting from October 30. The iPhone 12 is the cheaper among the two iPhone 12 variants available for pre-booking currently. All the colour + storage combinations for the iPhone 12 are available for pre-order, meaning customers can choose between three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB; and five colours options - Blue, Green Black, White, and (PRODUCT)Red. iPhone 12 buyers can avail Apple's Trade-In facility to exchange their old smartphone with a new iPhone 12. Further, another listing for the iPhone 12 on Apple retailer India iStore's website lists cashback offers on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers via partners like Cashify and Servify.

The iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs. 79,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 128GB storage option costs Rs. 84,900 and the top-spec 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 94,900 without any discounts. Apple, however, is offering up to Rs. 22,000 off on the iPhone 12 on exchange of an old smartphone via Apple Trade. Apart from that, Apple official retailers are offering an up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on the iPhone 12 on HDFC debit cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 73,900 for HDFC credit card users and Rs. 78,400 for HDFC Bank debit card users. Apart from that, Apple retailers are also offering users the option to buy the iPhone 12 on a no-cost EMI till up to 16 months. Apple's official India online store is also offering an EMI option, starting at a Rs. 9,404 monthly installment.

Buyers purchasing the iPhone 12 from the Apple Online store can also opt for AppleCare+, which costs Rs. 16,900 extra. AppleCare+ extends the warranty to two years from the date of purchase.

Apple said that the iPhone 12 white and blue colours will see delayed shipments. The white iPhone 12 will start shipping on November 3, while the blue iPhone 12 will start shipping from November 6. All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.

In case users are confused about any particular iPhone variant or would like to get some clarification on which iPhone works best according to their usage, there is the option to chat with the iPhone Specialist. This is part of the Apple India online store Shopping Assistance options. User's will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once a buyers makes a purchase and the order is delivered to them, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.