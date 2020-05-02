Apple iPhone 12 Price May be Lesser Than iPhone 11 Even With 5G, Suggests Leak

Even though Apple is likely to delay the launch of iPhone 12 series because of the coronavirus pandemic, rumours continue aplenty over the company’s plans on how it will unveil its next flagship models. Most importantly, the pricing of the new iPhone 12 models is a matter of significant discussion, given the fact that the upcoming iPhone models will be equipped with 5G connectivity.

A new leak by Jon Prosser has claimed that the base model of the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be priced at $649 (~Rs 49,000), while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus may start at $749 (~Rs 56,500). Prosser also claimed that a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will bear a price tag of $999 (~Rs 75,400), while the top-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1,099 (~Rs 83,000).

The leaked pricing may actually be indicative of the present times, and how the year 2020 is panning out to be. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, smartphone sales across the world nosedived. Couple that with a very weak economy and jobs being at risk, many expect 2020 to not be an ideal year for flagship smartphone makers. This may be a reason why Apple might explore a more competitive pricing for its devices, and the leaked iPhone 12 price reflects on that.

As far as the pricing of the upcoming iPhone 12 series in India is concerned, as always, it will likely be more due to the import duties. Having said that, it is also important to note that Apple considers its user base in India to be increasingly important, and as a result, the lower prices may reflect on the India prices as well.

iPhone 12 Series Specs, Display and More

Talking about the specifications, Prosser has also asserted that all the four models of the iPhone 12 series will be armed with 5G support. Both the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will sport an OLED display, two rear cameras and will have 5G support. On the other hand, the pro models i.e. the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will both have OLED display, three cameras, a LiDAR sensor and, 5G support. Going forward, it will be interesting to see when Apple actually unveils its iPhone 12 series smartphones and whether the company's aim in boosting the sales of its models will eventually pay off.

