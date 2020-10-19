Apple iPhone 12 Pro Driving More Sales Than iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12: Analyst

Apple has launched four iPhone models this year, including a small, 5.4-inch variant, the iPhone 12 Mini. Apple bringing a smaller iPhone this year was considered as Apple's move to push more sales towards the iPhone 12 series. It was also expected that the iPhone 12 Mini, also the cheapest iPhone this year will drive iPhone sales this year, alongside the iPhone 12, assessing on the success of the iPhone 11 last year, as against the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, opposing to the popular belief, analysts have said that the pre-orders show that there is more interest in the iPhone 12 Pro this year.

According to known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the iPhone 12 Pro pre-order seems to have beaten the expectation as core iPhone fans prefer the high-end models. Further, Kuo has said that a significant push is coming from the Chinese market as well. In a research note obtained by MacRumours, Kuo said “The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-order beat our expectation because of Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe." According to the report, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max roughly contribute to about 30 to 35 percent share each in new iPhone shipments. Further, Kuo said that the iPhone 12 Mini might just bring in 10 - 15 percent of sales this year, much below the initial expectations of 20 - 25 percent.

Another report quotes Kuo as saying that Apple has got around 7 million to 9 million combined orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max mainly differ from the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 in terms of camera. All the four iPhone 12 models come with Apple's Super Retina XDR display, 5G support, and Apple's A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both come with a triple rear camera setup as well as a LiDAR sensor for better low light photography and AR application.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has been priced in India at Rs. 69,900 onwards, the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 onwards. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro has been priced at Rs. 1,19,900 onwards and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs. 1,29,900. The iPhone 12 series pre-orders will start from October 23 and sales will begin October 30.