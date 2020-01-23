Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Expected to Come in Navy Blue Colour

Apple is likely to launch five iPhones, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, in 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Expected to Come in Navy Blue Colour
iPHone 12 Pro leaked renders in Navy Blue. (Image: Screen grab/ EverythingApplePro/ YouTube)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be available in a new Navy Blue colour option as revealed by tipster Max Weinbach. In a video shared by EverythingApplePro on YouTube, Weinbach has asserted that the Navy Blue colour will probably replace the existing Midnight-Green finish of the iPhone 11 Pro models.

In the past, Weinbanch’s prediction about the light green iPhone 11 in May last year was correct, however he had stated that the light green colour will replace the yellow colour but that did not happen as iPhone 11 was available in both yellow and light green colour variants.

Apple is expected to launch a total of five phones out of which four phones will belong to the iPhone 12 series. These are likely to include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While one will be an iPhone SE 2 also being called as the iPhone 9. If rumours are to be believed all iPhone 12 phones will have OLED displays. In terms of variants, it is expected that there will be one model each in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch size while there will be two phones which will be 6.1-inches in size.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram