Apple iPhone 12 Pro Expected to Come in Navy Blue Colour

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be available in a new Navy Blue colour option as revealed by tipster Max Weinbach. In a video shared by EverythingApplePro on YouTube, Weinbach has asserted that the Navy Blue colour will probably replace the existing Midnight-Green finish of the iPhone 11 Pro models.

In the past, Weinbanch’s prediction about the light green iPhone 11 in May last year was correct, however he had stated that the light green colour will replace the yellow colour but that did not happen as iPhone 11 was available in both yellow and light green colour variants.

Apple is expected to launch a total of five phones out of which four phones will belong to the iPhone 12 series. These are likely to include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While one will be an iPhone SE 2 also being called as the iPhone 9. If rumours are to be believed all iPhone 12 phones will have OLED displays. In terms of variants, it is expected that there will be one model each in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch size while there will be two phones which will be 6.1-inches in size.

