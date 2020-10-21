Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Carries a Smaller Battery Than iPhone 11 Pro Max, TENAA Listing Shows

Cupertino-based giant Apple does not reveal the battery capacity and RAM figures for its iPhones and the latest iPhone 12 series was not any different. While the battery capacity for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 were revealed in a Brazilian certification listing last week, the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity has now been revealed. The iPhone 12 Pro Max listing on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website shows that the top-spec iPhone 12 model is backed by a 3,687mAh battery.

The 3,687mAh battery capacity listed in the Chinese regulatory filing is about seven percent less than the battery capacity of last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max, which packed a 3,969mAh unit. The TENAA listing was first spotted by MacRumours, and it also gives out the RAM figure on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The listing also shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with 6GB of RAM, which is also significant find since Apple doesn't reveal the RAM figures for its iPhones as well. Now, despite a smaller battery, Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max provides the same backup as last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max - Apple claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will provide up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Last week, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro battery capacities were spotted on the certification listing shared by Brazilian telecom operator Antanel. The listing hinted that the iPhone 12 Mini has a 2,227mAh battery unit and the iPhone 12 is backed by a 2,815mAh battery. Last week's report also said that Apple might manufacture the iPhone 12 Pro in Foxconn factories in Brazil and India.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was launched alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro during Apple's "Hi, Speed" virtual launch presentation. The iPhone 12 Pro Max carries the biggest screen ever seen on an iPhone, with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and supports 5G as well. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with up to 512GB of internal storage and a triple rear camera setup that also includes a depth-sensing LiDAR sensor. The LiDAR Sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges, resulting in better portraits and AR aplication.