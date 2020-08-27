Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Be The Company’s First Phone With 120Hz Display

As we get closer to September, rumours around the new iPhone 12 series are making headlines. According to the latest, and probably one of the biggest, the top of the line iPhone 12 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 120Hz display. The info comes from reliable tipster Job Prosser who also suggests that the upcoming smartphone will also feature a LiDAR sensor along with the camera, similar to the iPad Pro 2020 range.

In a video on YouTube, Prosser has shared screenshots of the iPhone 12 Pro Max Settings menu confirming that the display is going to support 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this is only available on half of the early PVT (production validation test) product models. This means that this feature may or may not reach the final finished product. The display is expected to offer an adaptive refresh rate allowing it to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz automatically depending on the content being displayed.

There are also screenshots of the camera settings that confirms the addition of a LiDAR sensor for improved AR rendering. You can also see various video capture resolutions including 4k@120fps and 4k@240fps and other camera features like enhanced night mode, advanced noise reduction, bit depth video, and zoom.

Additionally, there is a short video of the PVT model which has been shot in the dark to only show the display. While the design is not really visible, the wide notch is still around. This means that the new iPhone 12 series could continue to have a similar notch as the iPhone 11 series. Lastly, Prosser also confirms that mass production of the new iPhone 12 series is expected to begin next month which means an effective delay in the launch, something that has been suggested by various reports in the past.