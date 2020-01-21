Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to be Thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max: Report

Apple’s upcoming top of the line offering, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is expected to be approximately 10 percent thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max, said a report published in Japanese website Macotakara. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a thickness of around 7.4mm, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a thickness of 8.1mm. The report, which cited a source within Apple’s supply chain in China, said the US-based tech giant will be rolling out four models for iPhone 12 this year, and all four of these devices will have OLED displays.

The 6.7-inch device is likely to be a bit taller and will house triple-lens rear camera with comparatively larger sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The upcoming flagship, which will only be available in the 5G model, is expected to be an ultra-premium model for 2020. Moreover, if market rumours are to be believed then, there is a possibility that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to support the Apple Pencil.

The report goes on to say that the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have dimensions falling between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, while the 6.1-inch version will be somewhere between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Notably, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is not the same as the highly rumoured 'affordable' iPhone 9/SE 2. This will be a part of the iPhone 12 lineup and could be introduced during the fall event. So essentially the iPhone lineup for 2020 could look like this:

iPhone 9/SE 2 having similar design as iPhone 8 with Home button and Touch ID – March

5.4-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

6.7-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.