1-MIN READ

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to Feature Quad Cameras With LiDAR Scanner

iPhone 12 render leak (PhoneArena)

Leaked renders of the upcoming iPhone 12 range confirm that Apple will be making use of the LiDAR scanner that made its debut on the new iPad Pro 2020.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach (Writer at XDA Developers), has claimed the rear camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

In a video, there are a bunch of other claims to make for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Not only did the YouTube channel leak the CAD renders of the phone, but also created a 3D printed design based on the leaks. According to the video, the device will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick.

It will feature a 6.7-inch display with a complete flat stainless-steel frame rather than the existing rounded implementation and a smaller notch. The SIM card tray could also be moved to a different place on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The speakers on the device could get 10 to 15 percent louder, as well and would come in light blue, violet, and light orange colour variants among others, the video has claimed.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to go official in September alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, and iPhone 12 Pro. The shipments are likely to begin in October or November due to COVID-19 delays.

