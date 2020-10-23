Apple iPhone 12 Pro Preorders On Apple India Online Store: Up To Rs 34,000 For Your Old Phone

The Apple iPhone 12 is up for preorder on the Apple India Online Store. The Apple iPhone 12 is part of the four-iPhone strong line-up for 2020 that also includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now Live for preorders alongside the iPhone 12, and deliveries start October 31. At this time, all colour and storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro are up for preorder. This means, you can choose between the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Your colour choices are Graphite, Silver, Gold and the new Pacific Blue. The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs. 1,29,900 for the 256GB option, and Rs. 1,49,900 for the top spec 512GB storage option.

At the time of writing this, the Apple India online store shipping estimates suggest that the deliveries for the iPhone 12 Pro Graphite and Silver colour options also starts on October 31 but the Gold and Pacific Blue versions start November 6. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini as well as the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the other two iPhones that make up the four strong Apple iPhone line-up for 2020, goes Live for preorders on November 6 with shipping expected to start on November 13.

There is the Apple trade-in option available as well, in case you want to give in your old smartphone as exchange for the new iPhone 12 Pro. You will get up to Rs 34,000 for that, depending on a variety of factors. The Apple trade-in option allows you to exchange your existing iPhone or any other smartphone and get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. Apple says that any smartphone will be eligible for this. To assess the condition of your phone and offer a trade-in value, the user will be asked some questions about their existing phone. In case what you confirmed about the phone you intend to give in exchange doesn’t match the phone when verified in person at the time of delivery of the new iPhone 12 Pro, you will need to pay a readjusted amount based on the new valuation for the transaction to be completed.

You have the option of adding the AppleCare+ coverage that extends the warranty to two years from the date of purchase of the cover package. This includes accidental damage protection, battery coverage and priority access to Apple experts in case you need support for the iPhone. The AppleCare+ package for the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 26,900.

There will be a wide range of payment and financing options which will be available to customers. EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards will be accepted as payment methods. At this time, Apple is not offering cash on delivery (COD) as a payment option because of the contactless delivery requirements due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. RuPay is a domestic card payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and plays a critical part in the government’s push for digital transactions in the country.

All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option—and delivers will be available across India. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.

In case you are confused about any particular iPhone variant or would like to get some clarification on which iPhone has what specs or which would work best for your usage scenario, there is the option to chat with the iPhone Specialist. This is part of the Apple India online store Shopping Assistance options. You will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once you make the purchase and your order is delivered to you, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.