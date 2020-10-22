Apple iPhone 12 Retail Offers Revealed: HDFC Card Users Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Cashback

Apple announced the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series of iPhone earlier this month. The smartphones are going for sale in India starting October 30, with the pre-orders starting on October 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand will go on sale starting November 13, with the pre-bookings commencing on November 6. While the dates for the iPhone 12 series sales are just around the corner, we are yet to hear about the discount and cashbacks the Apple retailers announce ahead of every year's iPhone launch in India. A report, however, cites a chart that claims to reveal all the deals and offers on the iPhone 12 series in India ahead of the commencement of sales.

The chart, sourced by tech portal TechPP shows offers for all four iPhone 12 models including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Buyers for the latest iPhone series can avail cashback offers, discounts, and will also have the option of opting for no-cost EMI. Further, Apple retailers are also offering extra buy-back value by partnering with the likes of Cashify. We will tell you all the offers and discounts that potential iPhone 12 buyers can claim once the smartphones go on sale in India.

The most affordable iPhone this year, the iPhone Mini has been priced at Rs. 69,900 onwards in India. However, using an HDFC Bank credit card, buyers can avail a Rs. 6,000 cashback, which brings the effective price down to Rs. 63,900. Further, HDFC Debit Card users can avail a Rs. 1,500 cashback similarly. The same offer is applicable for HDFC card users across the iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 will be available with the same Rs. 6,000 cashback for HDFC credit card users and Rs. 1,500 cashback for HDFC debit card users.

For the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, HDFC Bank credit card users will be able to avail Rs. 5,000 cashback, while HDFC debit card users will get Rs. 1,500 cashback. Further, HDFC Bank credit card users will also be able to avail Rs. 4,000 cashback on the purchase of the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE (2020). Apart from that, the iPhone 11 will also see a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and Rs. 1,000 on HDFC debit cards.

Furthermore, iPhone 12 buyers will be also be able to opt for no-cost EMI till up to six months on HDFC cards. Further, Apple retailers will also provide the option of buying the iPhone 12 series on EMI via Zest Money.

Apart from iPhones, Macbooks and iPad devices are also eligible for HDFC cashbacks.