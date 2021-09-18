Apple iPhone 12 Series At Cheapest Price Ever Right Now: Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart

With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 series has seen a price cut on several retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, and more. The prices of the iPhone 12 series are being sold at their cheapest-ever price at the moment. On Amazon and Flipkart, users can also avail exchange offers, in order to bring the price of the iPhone 12 smartphones further down. The iPhone 12 (vanilla), for example, is being sold at a price of Rs 63,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart, as against the sticker price of Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant - that is a Rs 15,901 discount on last year’s iPhone. Let us take a look at other prices and deals on iPhone 12 series smartphones:

Like the 64GB variant of the vanilla iPhone 12, the 128GB variant is also getting the same discount. It is being sold on both Amazon and Flipkart at a price of Rs 68,999, as against the sticker price of Rs 84,900 - this is again a Rs 15,901 discount on the iPhone 12. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is also available at a substantially lower price at Rs 78,999. There is also an exchange offer users can avail. While Flipkart is giving an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,200 discount as part of the exchange offer.

The iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 56,999 on Amazon and Flipkart for the 64GB storage model as against the Rs 69,900 sticker price. The 128GB variant will cost you Rs 61,999.

The iPhone 12 Pro, that has been discontinued by Apple after the launch of the iPhone 13 series, is priced at Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart. This is a Rs 10,000 discount from the smartphone’s Rs 1,19,000 sticer price. On Amazon, the iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,06,900 for the 128GB storage model. Amazon is offering a Rs 11,000 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro.

