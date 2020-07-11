Apple iPhone 12 Series Design Leaks Through Dummy Units: Here is How The Phones Could Look

There have been a number of leaks over the past few weeks around Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 series smartphones that the company plans to unveil in September this year. Now, a new leak in the form of a short video has dropped a hint on Apple's newest offering and how the devices might actually look and feel upon the launch.

The latest leak comes through Mobile Fun which showcases dummy units of three iPhone models from the series, namely, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. In case, you are wondering why the iPhone 12 Max is missing from the scenes, well, the video also reveals that they haven't gotten their hands on that device but says that it could share "many physical attributes" to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The report reveals some interesting things through the dummies, including the cameras of the devices, including that of the iPhone 12 Max, which was missing from the scene. As far as the camera is concerned, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will reportedly sport a dual-camera setup compared to a triple-camera setup in the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max respectively.

The video also claims that the footprint of the iPhone 12 will fall in the middle of the smaller 2016 iPhone SE, and the more recent iPhone SE 2020 released this year. This somehow clears the air that the iPhone 12 will reportedly have a smaller screen size than the 6.1-inch iPhone 11. Furthermore, the report adds that the iPhone 12 will have many similarities when compared to the iPhone SE 2016. One of them, as the video reveals, are the flat edges compared to the curved edges as seen on iPhone 11 models. Similarly, the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 models look slightly larger when placed alongside the iPhone 12 Pro which has the dimensions. The report says it's probably because of the curved edges of the iPhone 11 models that make it look bigger in size.

Coming to the camera optics, the dummies drop a hint that both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will pack a wide camera sensor, an ultra-wide camera sensor, and a telephoto sensor along with a fourth LiDAR Scanner. Although rumours and leaks in the past suggested that Apple would switch to USB-C ports this year, the dummies port dimensions suggest that the company will continue to use the Lightning port.

