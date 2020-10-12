Apple iPhone 12 Series Launches Tomorrow: Everything We Think We Know So Far

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 12 series of smartphones tomorrow. The launch will kick-off at 10:30PM IST on October 13, less than a month after the company launched two new iPad and Apple Watch models. This year's launch routine has come a little later than Apple's usual iPhone launch which takes place in September every year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple had indicated that the iPhone 12 launch "will be delayed by a few weeks" during the summer earlier this year.

Since we are just one day away from the big reveal, let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Given the amount of attention Apple's iPhones gain every year, there has been no dearth of rumour and reports for the iPhone 12 series as well. From the price, to the design, to the specifications, everything about the iPhone 12 has been "leaked" in the past few months. Here is all we know:

IPHONE 12 VARIANTS

One of the most prominent belief has remained to be the fact that Apple might bring a fourth iPhone variant this year, the iPhone 12 Mini. The four different variants are said to come in various sizes, with the iPhone 12 Mini being the smallest of the lot. The four variants Apple is expected to launch are - iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 12 (6.1-inch screen), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch screen). Incidentally, the 6.7-inch display, if it happens, will be the largest ever in an iPhone.

IPHONE 12 PRICES

The speculated price for the iPhone 12 has also been something that has garnered significant interest. The iPhone 12 is said to start at a cheaper price than last year's iPhone 11 series. Now, this also factors in the reports of Apple bringing a fourth "Mini" variant of the iPhone 12. According to a recent report, the iPhone 12 range may start from $699 (Rs. 47,586 by direct conversion) for the iPhone 12 Mini. The report last week hinted at the prices of all the four variants of the iPhone 12. It said that the iPhone 12 could cost $799 onwards (Rs. 58,400 by direct conversion), and the iPhone 12 Pro will start at a price of $999 (Rs. 73,000 by direct conversion). The iPhone 12 Pro Max could cost $1,099 onwards (Rs. 80,340 by direct conversion), according to the report.

IPHONE 12 DESIGN

It has also been reported that Apple will give its iPhone 12 range a much-awaited redesign. The company is said to be giving the new iPhone a more iPhone 4-like design with flatter sides instead of the curved design language the company has been since the iPhone 6 series.

IPHONE 12 COLOURS

Late last month, there were reports of the new iPhone coming in two new colour schemes. Analysts were quoted as saying then that the new iPhone 12 series might come in new Navy Blue and Red colours. While a different coloured iPhone is not something new, last month's report had said that the may bring the the Navy and Red colours to its flagship models this year.

IPHONE 12 SPECIFICATIONS

Apple's new, A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14, are the two features of the iPhone 12 series that are certain. Now, while iPhones have never been specifically rated for RAM amounts, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with up to 6GB of memory, rumours have suggested. Storage options are slated to range between 64GB to 512GB across all variants. In terms of cameras, the overall configuration is expected to remain similar to what the iPhone 11 range brought to the table. As a result, the iPhone 12 is said to get dual-camera units, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get triple camera units. Alongside these units, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to get depth-sensing Lidar sensors to add new augmented reality features to the new iPhones. The report last week alo said that this year all Apple iPhone 12 variants will come with Apple's Super Retina XDR display panels.

IPHONE 12 MAY COME WITHOUT A POWER ADAPTER

Apple is not shipping a power adapter with its new Apple Watch and iPad variants launched in September. The announcement from Apple during its September 15 event came after a lot of speculation about the company skipping the adapter for the iPhone 12, in order to reduce the usage of plastic, and save the environment (money). Now, it is being said that Apple may do the same with iPhone 12.