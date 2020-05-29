TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely to See Delayed Launch in November 2020: Report

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
Share this:

Apple is likely to delay the launch of new iPhone 12 series by at least two months which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September time-frame. According to a report by investment bank Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year.

The analyst said that the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain. Cowen predicts that Apple's iPhone shipments in the second quarter will reach 30 million.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, earlier said there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more people to attend in person. A late announcement will give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed due to lockdown. Apple has so far reopened 256 out of its over 500 retail stores.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading