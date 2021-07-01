Apple iPhone 12 Series Reaches 100 Million Units Sales In Two Months Less Than iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone 12 series crossed 100 million units in sale in April 2021, according to Counterpoint Research’s mobile handset Market Pulse Service report. The iPhone 12 series crossed the 100 million units mark in the seventh month after its launch. That is two months before the predecessor, iPhone 11 crossed the 100 million units mark in terms of sales. This is also almost the same as the iPhone 6 series that helped Apple achieve its first volume super-cycle at the cusp of 4G transition. Now, with the iPhone 12 series, the company has achieved another super-cycle after six generations of iPhone and at the cusp of 5G, the Counterpoint report points out.

The report pointed out that while in case of the iPhone 6, the strong pent-up demand for larger-screen iPhone drove the sales, while for the iPhone 12 series, the addition of OLED display and 5G capability attracted customers. The report also says that there has been a shift in model preferences between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Consumers preffered the top-spec variant of the iPhone 12 series during the first seven months after the launch. The market share of the iPhone 12 Pro Max was 29 percent in the whole iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, had a 25% share in the iPhone 11 series.

The launch price of the base variants of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the same. The notable upgrades in the iPhone 12 Pro Max were 5G capability, higher RAM/ memory, a LiDAR sensor, and the A14 Bionic chip. However, there was also a tradeoff as the headphones and charger were missing. Moreover, the iPhone 12 series was also comparatively less affected by the pandemic than the iPhone 11 series. Also, consumers who held on to their devices last year due to the pandemic, upgraded to the 12 series, the COunterpoint Research report said.

The report said that Apple achieved a record-high market share for April. The company has also consistently achieved a record-high market share in the US since October 2020 and the trend is likely to continue further.

