Apple iPhone 12 Series Unveiling Could Happen in Two Stages Due to Supply Chain Hurdles

While it is no longer a secret that Apple is going to defer the launch of the iPhone 12 series from its usual September time-frame due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a new report has now claimed that the tech giant is reportedly planning to roll out its upcoming smartphones in two stages. The report points to the fact that it is the supply chain issues that have reportedly prompted Apple to take such a call. However, as always, there is no official word from the company itself.

As per a report by Digitimes, the roll-out of the new iPhone 12 series will see the 6.1-inch iPhone to be delivered first followed by the 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch devices. The report also states Apple suppliers have already begun shipping SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the 6.1-inch iPhone. Supplies, however, will start shipping the SLP for the other two models from later this month.

The latest report on the phased launch of the Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones is not the only to come out of the rumour mill so far. Previous reports have suggested that Apple will launch four smartphones in the iPhone 12 series family. For instance, the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones that will pack dual-lens and an affordable price tag. The higher-end models will consist of a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch iPhones which will come with triple-lens cameras. All the iPhones will also reportedly use 5G technology as well.

Recently, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 12 series models are not likely to come with wired EarPods and standard Type-C USB wall chargers inside the retail box. Kuo said that this could be a strategic move by the company to drive demand for the wireless AirPods and also sell the charger separately.