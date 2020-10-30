Apple iPhone 12 Starts Shipping Today: All Deals, Cashbacks, and Exchange Offers Across Retailers

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start shipping to customers in India today. The iPhone 12 smartphones can be purchased on the Apple India Online store and Apple retailers starting now. On Amazon and Flipkart, the smartphones haven't been made available to purchase yet. The iPhone 12 is the cheaper among the two iPhone 12 variants available for purchase currently. All the colour + storage combinations for the iPhone 12 are available for pre-order, meaning customers can choose between three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB; and five colours options - Blue, Green Black, White, and (PRODUCT)Red. iPhone 12 buyers can avail Apple's Trade-In facility to exchange their old smartphone with a new iPhone 12. Further,Apple's official retailers in India have listed cashback offers on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers via partners like Cashify and Servify.

The iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs. 79,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 128GB storage option costs Rs. 84,900 and the top-spec 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 94,900 without any discounts. Apple, however, is offering up to Rs. 22,000 off on the iPhone 12 on exchange of an old smartphone via Apple Trade. Apart from that, Apple official retailers are offering an up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on the iPhone 12 on HDFC debit cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 73,900 for HDFC credit card users and Rs. 78,400 for HDFC Bank debit card users. Apart from that, Apple retailers are also offering users the option to buy the iPhone 12 on a no-cost EMI till up to 16 months. Apple's official India online store is also offering an EMI option, starting at a Rs. 9,404 monthly installment.

On Amazon and Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has been listed as 'Coming Soon.' While Amazon has not listed any offers for the iPhone 12, buyers on Flipkart can avail a straight 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 14,350 off on exchange and no cost EMI starting at Rs. 6,659 per month.

Buyers purchasing the iPhone 12 from the Apple Online store can also opt for AppleCare+, which costs Rs. 16,900 extra. AppleCare+ extends the warranty to two years from the date of purchase.

Apple had earlier said that the iPhone 12 white and blue colours will see delayed shipments. The white iPhone 12 will start shipping on November 3, and the blue iPhone 12 will start shipping from November 6. All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.

In case users are confused about any particular iPhone variant or would like to get some clarification on which iPhone works best according to their usage, there is the option to chat with the iPhone Specialist. This is part of the Apple India online store Shopping Assistance options. User's will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once a buyers makes a purchase and the order is delivered to them, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.