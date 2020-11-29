Apple iPhone 12 Studio: You Can Painstakingly Consider Every Case And Wallet For Your New iPhone 12

Which Apple iPhone 12 series phone should you buy? Which colour should the iPhone be? Should it be Green or (PRODUCT)RED? Should it be Graphite or Pacific Blue? And should you pair that with a Kumquat case or a California Poppy Leather Wallet with MagSafe? Tough question borne out of cool and extensive choices. And you’d want to get the final selection right in the first go, because these accessories cost a fair bit too. In case you haven’t tried this out yet, the Apple India Online Store has this rather cool tool called the iPhone 12 Studio that lets you select every one of the four new iPhone 12 series phones and match them the official Apple cases and wallet accessories. These include MagSafe cases and the Wallet with MagSafe options for each phone, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 12 Studio works only on mobile browsers at this time and not on the desktop browsers including Safari, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Once you are in, you need to select an iPhone—the ones that you can virtually dress up at this time are the new ones, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For each phone, all colour options available in India at this time are available to view. You can see exactly how your new iPhone (or the potential purchase, in case you need that final push to splurge) will look. For the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12, your choices are White, Black as well as Blue, Green and (PRODUCT)RED. For the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can see how your next iPhone may look in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue.

After you’ve selected your iPhone 12 variant and the colour, you can then choose from the selection of official Apple cases. At this time, for all iPhones, we see that a variety of silicone cases are listed. There aren’t any leather cases there, for instance, but expect them to be added as their availability smoothens out. At this point, select any colour for the case or wallet and you’ll see it land on the iPhone and then fit as you would install the case or wallet on the phone. Gives you a fair idea of how any colour combination would look. Maybe you wouldn’t want to pair a Black Silicone Case with MagSafe with a Black Leather Wallet with MagSafe. Or maybe you’d like that stealth look. Either way, you’d know.

Once you done the pairing as you’d like it, you can see the final view of the iPhone, the case and the wallet either in the Stacked view or the Doubled-Up view. However, there is no option at this time to buy this combination you’ve selected directly from the Apple India online store. For that, you’d have to go to the Apple India Online store and individually add the iPhone or the accessories to the cart. It would have been convenient, but even then, it isn't a hardship.

The thing with the Apple iPhone 12 Studio is that you’ll spend more time on it than you may realize. If you are looking to buy a new iPhone 12 or have already bought one but now want to pair it with the right case or wallet accessories, this tool just makes it much easier for you to get a fairly good idea of how the combination will look. That can, and believe me when I say this, save a lot of heartache later. You probably won't get all the accessory options in any physical store either, and this is the closest you get to checking the entire inventory of options from the comfort of your home.