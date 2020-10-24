Apple iPhone 12 Teardown Shows It Might be Possible to Interchange Parts With iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 series is here now. The latest iPhones were launched earlier this month with a mew design, a new MagSafe technology, and a LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As the phones started shipping and arriving in the hands of customers and techies alike, a lot of teardowns of the smartphone were imminent. One such teardown video shared on Chinese video streaming platform BiliBili of the iPhone 12 vanilla and the iPhone 12 Pro shows that the two smartphones are quite similar to each other and share a lot of the same components.

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are backed by a 2,815mAh battery. Apart from the battery, the teardown video also reveals that both the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models use the same L-shaped logic board. The only difference between the logic board of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro is the presence of the LiDAR connector on the iPhone 12 Pro. The slot where the LiDAR connect is placed on the logic board, is a blank plastic block on the iPhone 12. Apart from the logic board, the front camera, linear monitor, speaker, bottom board, alongside the battery and logic board are also the same on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. In theory, that means that the components on the two iPhones are completely interchangeable.

Quite a few iPhone 12 series teardowns have surfaced in the last couple of days. Teardown specialists at iFixit streamed their iPhone 12 teardown live on Friday, October 23. The iPhone 12 series was unveiled on October 14 at the companies "Hi, Speed" virtual launch presentation. The iPhone 12 series is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and houses Apple's Super Retina XDR OLED display. All the iPhone 12 models come with 5G support and Apple's new MagSafe technology that leverage magnets to enhance the wireless charging experience.