1-min read

Apple iPhone 12 to Feature Improved 120Hz ProMotion OLED Displays

Apple in 2017 has introduced its ProMotion display on the iPad Pro series and since then rumours about incorporating the same on the iPhone have been doing the rounds.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Apple iPhone 12 to Feature Improved 120Hz ProMotion OLED Displays
Image for Representation

Apple launched the iPhone 11 series which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September this year. A month after introducing its latest series in the market, Apple seems to have now started working on the next-generation iPhone, which is expected to be the iPhone 12. Leaks and rumours of the upcoming iPhone have already started to pour in. According to a report, the upcoming iPhone, also known as the iPhone 2020, will come with an enhanced display that is expected to enhance the user’s experience.

We could possibly see next year's iPhone or the iPhone 12 to make use of 120hz ProMotion OLED screens. This will be the first time that an iPhone will feature a display with such a fast refresh rate. A certain report also mentions that all three devices under the iPhone 12 series will come with 120hz refresh rate panels.

Apple had introduced its ProMotion display on the iPad Pro series back in 2017 and ever since then, rumours have been doing the rounds that it would soon make its way to the iPhone lineup. However, the past two generations Apple chose not to bring the feature and sticking with the regular 60hz refresh rate displays.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
