Apple iPhone 12 to Have a Narrower Notch Design, New iCloud Icon Indicates

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 tonight. The smartphones are being unveiled after months of reports and speculations around the new Apple smartphones. Now, a new report has cited a new iPhone icon on the iCloud website to indicate that the iPhone 12 will have a slightly different notch than the previous 'notched' iPhone displays. The report also says that Apple has added four new icons, further indicating at the company introducing four iPhone variants at tonight's launch.

The report from 9to5Mac cites a Twitter post from tipster @AppleSWUpdates. It says that the new icons can also be found on Apple's Find My app. Upon comparing the new icons with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 icons, it can be seen that the edges of the notch on the iPhone 12 are where the main difference lies. However, the change in the notch design is not very significant and could easily be missed by most people. The 9to5Mac report further says that the icons are identified as "iPhone 13,x" by Apple, which further cements the view that these are the icons for an iPhone 12 variant, as the iPhone 11 was internally identified as the "iPhone 12,x" before its official unveiling.

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 tonight at its "Hi, Speed" virtual event, which will kick off at 10:30PM IST. This time around, Apple is reportedly bringing in four variants for the iPhone 12 - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. While there is no official information about the iPhone 12 ahead of the launch, the new Apple smartphones are said to come with a new boxy iPad Pro/iPhone 4-inspired design, along with the company's latest A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 launch event will be streamed on Apple's official website and on YouTube.