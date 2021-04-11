Apple iPhone 12 Was Best-Selling Smartphone in the World in January 2021: Counterpoint

Apple’s iPhone 12 emerged as the best-selling smartphone around the world in January this year, according to a recent report from Counterpoint Research. The Market Pulse report from Counterpoint says that the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max contributed to 71 percent of Apple’s total sales in January 2021, combined. This, according to Counterpoint, is a result of pent-up demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base which, along with strong carrier promotions, resulted in robust sales for the iPhone 12 series. The report also said that Apple releasing the iPhone 12 series a month later than previous years also resulted in the demand spilling over into January. After the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, last year’s iPhone 11 took the fourth spot in terms of the highest-selling smartphone in January 2021, with a 2 percent market share. Xiaomi’s budget offering Redmi 9A followed iPhone 11 with a 2 percent market share. Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy A21S, iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy A31, and Apple iPhone SE 2020 managed to capture 1 percent each of the global smartphone market in January 2021.

Counterpoint Research said that about one-third of Apple’s sales for the iPhone 12 series came from the United States. This was due to a strong demand for 5G, pushed by carrier promotions. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling smartphone model in the US, as customers preferred the high-end version. The iPhone 12 Mini, which has been reported to be doing bad in terms of sales multiple times also made it to the top-10 best selling smartphones in January this year. Apple dominated the top-10 selling smartphones in January, with the company’s complete iPhone 12 range, iPhone 11, and the iPhone SE (2020) - all making their way to Counterpoint’s Market Pulse report for January 2021.

