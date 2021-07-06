Apple iPhone 13 Colour Options: All Colours The Next iPhone Series Is Said To Come In

Apple iPhone 12 was launched in five colour options last year, with the sixth one (purple) being added this year during the company’s Spring Loaded event in April. The vanilla iPhone 13 is also expected to come in multiple colour options, just like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, come in lesser colour options that are considered safer, like Graphite or Pacific blue on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the iPhone 13 series, however, there are rumours that Apple may bring new options in both the vanilla version, and the Pro and Pro Max iPhone 13 models.

According to reports, the Cupertino-based giant is bringing the matte black colour back with the iPhone 13 series. According to a recent leak from known tipster Max Weinbach, the matte black finish will be an iPhone 13 Pro colour, possibly arriving on the iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. Further, there are rumours of a rose pink-coloured iPhone 13 Pro Max. A tweet from a phone shop called @PengPhones hinted at a rose pink colour variant for the biggest in the iPhone 13 series. While the cerdibility of this leak is questionable, the same source also said that there will be a purple iPhone 13 Pro Max. There have been other leaks and onlie iPhone 13 mockups that show the colour on the vanilla iPhone 13.

Recently, renders from known leaker Jon Prosser also hinted at an orange iPhone 13. While these renders don’t really mean anything, there are rumours that the vanilla iPhone 13 may have a bright orange colour. Apple is also expected to carry on with the Project RED initiative, so expect a Project RED iPhone 13, and there seems to be no reason for the company to discontinue the white iPhone, since that is considered the classic colour in the vanilla iPhone by many.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here