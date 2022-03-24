Apple iPhone 13 Exchange And Cashback Offer: Here’s How To Buy New iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 51,700

Apple iPhone is arguably the most desired smartphone in the market out there. The iPhone 13 series that was launched last year is still one of the best smartphone that you can buy for yourself. Given that the Indian smartphone market is dominated by budget-phone users, the iPhone 13 is a bit too expensive for many buyers out there. This is when deals and discounts make it easier for buyers to purchase their dream phone. Currently, the iPhone 13 can be bought for a heavily discounted price of Rs 51,700 on Amazon. Here’s how:

APPLE iPHONE 13 PRICE AND OFFER

The vanilla iPhone 13‘s base variant in the Blue colour is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs 73,900, as against its sticker price of Rs 79,900. Further, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,200 off on the iPhone 13 on Amazon, which, if availed, will bring the price down to Rs 57,700 for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13. Over and above, buyers can also avail a Rs 6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 13 on Amazon on making a payment through an ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to a nice Rs 51,700, almost as good as a premium Android smartphone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Exchange Offer: How To Buy New iPhone SE 3 For As Low As Rs 22,900

APPLE iPHONE 13 SPECIFICATIONS

The iPhone 13 was launched back in September last year. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera setup that comes with a Cinematic Mode and more. There is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 13. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 onwards on normal days for the 128GB storage variant, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the top-spec 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in India.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 12 Exchange Offer At Rs 24,900: All Details You Need To Know

Apple earlier this month launched its latest affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, which was launched alongside the Apple Mac Studio, iPad Air (5th generation), and Apple Studio Display. The iPhone SE 3 is priced at Rs 43,900 onwards in India and comes as the cheapest iPhone one can buy right now.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: New iPhone 12 At Rs 24,900; Best Exchange Price on iPhone 13, iPhone 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.